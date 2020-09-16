Curtis “Curt” Kivi, 56, of Coon Rapids, died unexpectedly at his home in Coon Rapids on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.
He was born April 25, 1964 in Aurora, Minn., to Vaino and Elsie (Bartness) Kivi. He grew up in Hoyt Lakes and graduated from Aurora-Hoyt Lakes Class of 1982. He attended Eveleth Vocational Technical College becoming an ophthalmic laboratory technician.
In 1986, he moved to Minneapolis and worked for various optical labs. He worked the last 30 years at Park Nicollet in St. Louis Park. He was united in marriage to Michele DeGrio on April 27, 2013. Curt thoroughly enjoyed his time up north at the shack. He also enjoyed going to auctions looking for antique deals.
Survivors include his wife, Michele; brother, Leslie (Pat) Kivi of East Bethel; sisters, Sandy (Vern) Hoechst of Hoyt Lakes and Donna (Steve) Dean of Alpena, Mich.; brother-in-law, Bobby (Sharon) Turk of Hoyt Lakes; step-sister, Carol (Tim) Wallace of Henderson, Nev.; step-brother, Mike Patrow of Hutchinson, Minn.; father-in-law, Ralph DeGrio of Hoyt Lakes, Minn.; brother-in-law, Chuck (Colleen) DeGrio of Becker, Minn.; numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews. Not to forget a man’s best friend and his constant companion, Trapper.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Sue Turk; stepfather, Dave Patrow; niece, Cortney Dean.
A gathering of family and friends of Curtis will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora. Current COVID-19 guidelines regarding social distancing and a mask requirement will be followed.
