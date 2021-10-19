Crystal R. Specht, 71, a longtime resident of Nashwauk, died Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at her home surrounded by family.
She was born June 9, 1950, in Chisholm, Minn., to John and Lorraine (Conner) Leonard. Crystal was a lifelong resident of Nashwauk, she lived in other places briefly but always found her way back to Nashwauk. Crystal was a graduate of Nashwauk High School. She was a member of Hibbing Christian Assembly.
Crystal was an amazing lady, she was accepting of everyone, family and friends were the most important thing in her life, she was known as mom or grandma to so many others besides her biological family. Crystal and David were married for 51 years, together they had a decent and good life, they built a wonderful family and were always surrounded by those they loved.
Crystal is survived by her husband, David Specht; children: Tammy (Michael Carpenter) Johnson, Dawn (Dave) Rowe, Tracy (Dave Barsness) Specht and Jerimiah Specht; siblings: Patricia Johnson, Cheryl (Troy) Zachary, Rhonda Anderson and Pamela (Richard) Gordan, 21 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Lorraine; great-granddaughter, Ava R. Skalsky; and her great-grandson, Jax O. Rowland.
A celebration of life will be held on May 14, 2022.
Memorials can be sent to the funeral home.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com
