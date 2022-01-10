Crystal Marie Sellars

Crystal Marie Sellars, 38, died unexpectedly at her home on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021.

She was born on June 28, 1983, to James and Robin Sellars. A graduate of Chisholm High School, she went on to get her Associate degree as a Millwright at Mesabi Range College. After school she worked as a PCA which led to 18-year career skills that would end up being invaluable in helping care for her younger sister Jenna, who suffered from severe injuries two years ago.

Crystal had a huge heart always worrying about those who had less and helping whenever she could. She loved any type of music, the outdoors and always had a project or experiment to do with her nephews. The most important part of Crystal’s life was her son, Tristen.

Crystal is survived by her son, Tristen Case Sellars; mom, Robin; brother, Mike; and sister, Jenna; grandmother, Mary Sellars and Rita Boriin; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her dad, James M. Sellars; and sister, Danielle C. Sellars.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 4–5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13, at Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service Chapel with prayers at 4 p.m. Rev. Paul Strommer will be officiating. Following the Celebration of Life, everyone is invited to Jim’s Sports Club.

Service information

Jan 13
Celebration of Life
Thursday, January 13, 2022
4:00PM-5:30PM
Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service Chapel
205 NW First Street
Chisholm, MN 55719
