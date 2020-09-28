Crystal L. Hickok, 42, of Chisholm, died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at her residence in Chisholm.
She was born Sept. 9, 1978, in Hibbing. She was a Chisholm high school graduate Class of 1998. Crystal was a free spirit who traveled after high school living in Minneapolis and California before returning home to Chisholm in 2007.
She enjoyed going to the cabin on Big Sturgeon, loved posting funny memes, and walking her beloved dog Trixie. She recently found enjoyment in photography.
Crystal is survived by her parents, Debbie and Mark Koshmrl; son, Edward Timmons; maternal grandparents, Anne and Jim Powers Jr.; aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
She was preceded in death by one aunt, Glenda Mills; grandparents, Matt and Mary Koshmrl.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm. To sign the guest book online and leave a memorial message please visit: www.ruppfuneralhome.com.
