Cristina ‘Tina’ Maria Maki

Tina M. Maki, 76, of Fayal Township died Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Chris Jensen Health & Rehabilitation Center in Duluth.
She was born on May 14, 1944, in Eveleth to Louis and Regina (Beltrami) Parlanti. Tina graduated from Eveleth High School, Eveleth Junior College and attended the University of Minnesota-Duluth.
She was united in marriage to William T. Maki on Aug. 12, 1966, in Eveleth at the former Immaculate Conception Church. Tina was the banquet manager for the former Holiday Inn in Eveleth for 25 years. She had enjoyed sewing, reading and her dogs. She fiercely loved her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, William “Bill”; children, Todd William Maki of Tacoma, Wash., Heather Anne (Bryan) Larson of Britt, Minn.; brother-in-law, Bob (Maureen) Maki; and several nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister- and brother-in-law, Annetta (Claude) Hazelroth; brother- and sister-in-law, Louis I. (“Boots”) Parlanti; in-laws, Elsie and Oiva O. Maki; and other extended family.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Char and Bernie Bateson and Marge and Louie Russo for the special care and friendship given to Tina.
Services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements were entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth.
