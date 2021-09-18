Cristina “Tina” M. Maki, 76, of Fayal Township, died Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Chris Jensen Health & Rehabilitation Center in Duluth.

As per Tina’s request, private family services were held at The Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Duluth.

Arrangements were entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth.

To plant a tree in memory of Cristina Maki as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries