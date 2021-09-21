Craig Timothy Kohler, 70, of Gilbert, died Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at his home.
He was born on July 23, 1951, to William Sr. and Dorothy (Prince) Kohler in Eveleth. Craig graduated from the Gilbert High School, Class of 1969 and furthered his education at the Dunwoody College of Technology in Minneapolis in HVAC service. Craig was a Pipefitter for the Local 455 of St. Paul for 33+ years until retiring. He was united in marriage to Barbara George on December 2, 1972 in Aurora. The couple made their home in Eagan until building a home and moving to Hutter following Craig’s retirement. He enjoyed fishing and could be often found patronizing the local establishments where he took great pleasure in socializing with family and friends. Craig will be remembered as a generous man who loved his family dearly.
Survivors include two sons: Bradley (Jennifer) Kohler of Chisholm and Jesse (Gabriela) Kohler of South Lake Tahoe, Calif.; three grandchildren, Jacob Witt stationed in S. Korea in the US Air Force and Silas and Nicolas Kohler of S. Lake Tahoe; a sister, Rayanne (Jim) Nelson of Minneapolis; brother, Rick (Donna) Kohler of Gilbert; sister-in-law, Judy Kohler of Grosse Ile, Mich.; stepbrother and stepsister: James (Barb) and Betty Jane (Roger) Seme; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara; brother, William Jr.; brother-in-law and best friend, Leon George; step-mother, Edna Kohler; step-brother, Ronald Seme; and his parents.
Memorial service for Craig will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Gilbert with Pastor John Dietz officiating.
Friends and family may gather one hour prior to the service at the church.
Inurnment will be in the Biwabik Township Cemetery.
Arrangements are by the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.
