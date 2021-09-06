Craig Ronald Holgate

It’s with extreme sadness we announce the passing of Craig Holgate. Craig lived life to the fullest and his battle with cancer was an inspiration to many, not only for all he had to go through but for the positive attitude he maintained throughout his battle.
He was born on Aug. 31, 1964, to parents Ronald and Doris Holgate in St. Paul, Minn.
Craig moved to Eveleth in 1976 and graduated from Eveleth High School in 1983. He graduated with honors from Bemidji State University in 1987 with a major in Mass Communications and a minor in Journalism. In the summer of 1987, he moved to Hibbing and started his first and only job with Midwest Communications-first as the overnight radio announcer for WKKQ and then moved onto early morning show host of WTBX; a job he so enjoyed and was so devoted to that he often exclaimed “He never worked a day in his life”. He loved his listeners and they loved him back.
Craig was an outdoor enthusiast, and his hobbies spanned the MN seasons he so loved. Cross country skiing, curling, kayaking, biking, geocaching, bass fishing, and bean bags were some of his favorite activities. Craig was a man of many talents, in addition to being on the air, for many years he wrote “Stepping Outdoors”, a weekly column for the Chisholm Tribune. He pursued a number of artistic endeavors as well. For the past several years he did wood crafts under the brand, “Craig’s Crafts” with a portion of his proceeds being contributed to local cancer funds to help others with cancer.
Craig held several roles in his Hibbing community, including many years as president of the Hibbing Ski Club where his major accomplishment was coordinating the Lit Trail at Carey Lake. He was a youth group leader and board member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Hibbing. He was also a member of the Hibbing Curling Club and a long-term member of the Greater Mesabi Men’s Book Club.
His favorite saying was “Enjoy Every Moment” and his favorite places included his lake place and the BWCA. He paddled much of the BWCA by kayak. He was a charismatic person who went out of his way to make all welcome, planning and hosting many annual events for his friends. He will be missed by so many.
Craig is survived by loving wife, Tina; devoted daughters, Kirstiane (David) Bilyeu, Breana (Nathan) Merrier; treasured grandchildren, Atleigh and Ellisyn Bilyeu and Emelia Merrier; his siblings, Ronalee (Jeff) Haugen, Elaine Hurt and LeAnn Holgate; nieces, Mariah Blais, Hannah Hurt, Bethany Hurt; nephews, Curtis Haugen, Joshua Haugen, Tina’s daughter, Laci Uhrbom (Ray Webb); and his faithful pup, Maya May; along with numerous friends. Special Thanks to Tina’s sister, Shelley Schafer (Gene Gabardi) for all her time and support.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ronald and Doris Holgate; his grandparents; and precious niece, Kylie Hurt.
Funeral services for Craig will be 10 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 9, at Wesley United Methodist Church of Hibbing. The Rev. Andrew Petter will officiate.
Visitation will be from 6 - 8 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 8, at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. The visitation will then continue one hour prior to the funeral service at the church on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Craig’s family. The family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to the Fairview Hospice Team, especially Jeanne whose knowledge, love and support was amazing! The family also wants to say thank you to the providers and staff at Fairview, St. Luke’s and Rochester Mayo.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. This funeral service will be livestreamed. To watch the funeral live, please visit our facebook page, or our website to access the link: https://www.facebook.com/100101888671498/live_videos/
To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
