Craig Joseph Carpenter

Craig Joseph Carpenter, 60, of Aurora died Tuesday, July 19, 2022. at Essentia Health – Northern Pines under the compassionate care of the staff.

He was born Oct. 4, 1961 to Floyd and Jeneane (Grove) Carpenter. He was raised in Aurora and graduated from Aurora-Hoyt Lakes High School in 1980. Following his schooling, he worked as a service technician for MN Energy Resources with 26 years of service.

