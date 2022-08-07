Craig Joseph Carpenter, 60, of Aurora died Tuesday, July 19, 2022. at Essentia Health – Northern Pines under the compassionate care of the staff.
He was born Oct. 4, 1961 to Floyd and Jeneane (Grove) Carpenter. He was raised in Aurora and graduated from Aurora-Hoyt Lakes High School in 1980. Following his schooling, he worked as a service technician for MN Energy Resources with 26 years of service.
On Dec. 18, 2004, he married Jeanene Valesano. Craig was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting ducks, deer and partridge and spending time at the Windsor Lodge. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Union, Sons of the American Legion and the National MS Society.
Survivors include the love of his life, Jeanene; sons: Joseph Carpenter of Chicago, Ill., and Michael Carpenter of Gary, Ind.; brothers, Randy (Ruth) Carpenter and Curt (Terri) Carpenter both of Hoyt Lakes; stepdaughters, Rachel (Ryan) Webster of Somerset, Wis., and Amie (Tom Forward) Valesano of Hoyt Lakes; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and in-laws also survive.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Jeneane.
Visitation for Craig will be 10 a.m. Friday, August 19, with family remembrances at 11:30 a.m. at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora. Burial will immediately follow in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Aurora. Friends are invited to gather at the Aurora American Legion following the burial.
