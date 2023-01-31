Craig Duane Finke
Craig Duane Finke of Hoyt Lakes, age 71, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Northern Pines Essentia Health in Aurora, Minn.
Craig was born to Kenneth and Beverly (Ford) Finke Mauer, on May 12, 1951, in Preston, Minn. He graduated in 1969 in Embarrass, Minn., and worked at the infamous 4 Corners during this time. In June, he left to serve our country with the Navy during the Vietnam War until August 1973.
In 1974, Craig and Delores (Dodo), nee Jarve, were united in marriage. In 1975 they welcomed twins into their lives. Their marriage was not to last, and Craig continued working various jobs once LTV closed. He attended school for refrigeration, was self-employed for a while, worked in WY, and most recently worked with Swift Transportation as an OTR driver for many years. He loved this job and continued to add the miles until health conditions forced him to put the brakes on.
Craig had a warped sense of humor that will be missed. He was always happy to remind mom of how we were so poor growing up that we had to get water from the Embarrass River to make our oatmeal. He also enjoyed sharing his political views, whether you wanted to hear them or not. He was a proud Veteran, a MN Twins and Vikings fan, and although he liked to act tough he was pretty soft inside. Family gatherings were important to Craig, and if there was not one planned, he would suggest one. He often sprung for pizza or meals from the local deli to bring people together.
Craig is survived by his children, Jackie and Jeremy of Hoyt Lakes, grandchildren: Kaylie (Brent) Filius of Hoyt Lakes, Justin and Zachary of Hoyt Lakes, Savannah (Ryan Parendo) Oseland of Aurora, great-grandchildren: Liam, Connor, Adalae, and Olin Filius.
He is also survived by siblings: Marcia (Jim) Bass of Douglas WY, Clay Clear of Aurora, Sharon Jensen of Hoyt Lakes, Scott (Sherry) Mauer of Maple Grove MN, and Barbara (Bryan) Shicks of Aurora.
Craig was preceded in death by his parents, step-parents Ardys Finke and Walter Mauer, sibling Rachelle (Shelly) Peterson, grandparents Raymond and Jesse Finke, Thomas (Cecil) and Ruby Ford.
An informal gathering will be planned at a later date but for now, we will end this the way Craig always ended his phone conversations, “Ok, later.”
An informal gathering will be held at a later date.
