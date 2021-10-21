Craig ‘Bapa’ Lanyk

Craig “Bapa” Lanyk, 65, of Eveleth, Minn. Craig had a passion for life. Always talking about the next adventure around the corner. A hard worker his entire life, he gave 100 % to his work and family.

He will be remembered most for his quick wit, his selflessness, generous heart, the way he brought energy to a room and his free spirit.

He loved travel, always talking about the next adventure. He loved enjoying the outdoors, tubing with his grandchildren, four wheeling, fishing trips with Sue and lots of family BBQ’s. His favorite sayings “drive fast, take chances” and “it’s better to burn out then to rust out”. Nobody could do that better dad. You loved life to the fullest.

He is survived by his sister, Cindy Lanyk; daughter, Chris Lanyk Erickson and son-in-law and good friend, Adam Erickson; son, Cameron (Susan) Lanyk; his life partner, Sue Hill and his two favorite people in the world, his granddaughters, Payton and Alexa Erickson.

A memorial will be planned at a later date. Go rest and be with Sam, dad. We love you.

