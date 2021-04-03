Craig Arlen Lund, 73, of Duluth, passed away March 28, 2021, in Duluth.
He was born on April 24, 1947, in Duluth, Minn., to Melvin and Ione (Tepfer) Lund. After spending his childhood growing up on a dairy farm in New Richmond, Wis., the family relocated to Aurora, Minn. Craig graduated from Aurora Highschool and the University of Wisconsin Superior with a bachelor’s degree of Fine Arts. Craig found himself a part of many local industries in his vast work history, including 9 years he spent as a commercial fisherman in Alaska.
An amazing and talented lifelong artist, Craig’s work has been presented in galleries across the US for the last 40 years. He was a beloved resident of the North East Minneapolis Art District for 25 years with a personal studio in the California building. In August of 2008, Craig had the honor of being a presenter at the 20th Biennial Congress of International Association of Empirical Aesthetics in Chicago following a 15-year study he led on the creation of art related to neuro-aesthetics. His treasured artwork continues to be on display in galleries, including the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids.
Craig enjoyed his retirement playing folk and classical music as a natural musician of many instruments and continuing to create art. He was an avid fan of the sporting events of his grandchildren and often cheered on the MN Twins with Patrice. Some of Craig’s favorite times were spent traveling with his wife, Patrice Webster, to Paris, France where he was able to see the world of art history that he had studied throughout his life. Craig was loved and will truly be missed by all those who knew him.
Craig is survived by his children, Rick Lund of Eveleth, Minn., Kym (Scott) Freden Teebo of Edina, Minn., Kris Lund of Carver, Minn., Kate (Jason) Lund Radinger of Nashville, Tenn.; grandchildren: Gabe and Chloe Lund, Hannah (Alex) Zingale and Madison Freden, Andrew and Clara Lund, Haleigh and Alaina Ferretti, and Drew Hagmann. Brother, Ronn (Carole) Lund and nephew Trevor (Ronda) Lund of Anchorage, Ak.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Patrice Webster in 2017.
He will be laid to rest at Tamarack Cemetery in Arcadia, Wis.
In lieu of gifts, the family has requested that a memorial donation be made in his name to the Patrice L. Webster Scholarship for Learning Abroad which helps to fund travel to France for the U of M students majoring in French studies but lacking the resources to travel internationally. A place he and Patrice loved.
All donations are tax-deductible and can be made online at: give.umn.edu/giveto/PatriceWebster
Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home, Duluth, 218-727-3555.
