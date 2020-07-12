Corrin S. Lantman

It is with very heavy hearts we announce that Cori left this world suddenly of natural causes. Cori was the youngest of three born to Paul and Marie Lantman. She graduated from Hibbing High School in 1999 and was a lifelong resident of Hibbing. She held many jobs in her 39 years, but her favorite was Auntie to many adoring children. Cori enjoyed her free time with family and friends. Swimming, fishing, reading, anything related to Walt Disney, Harley Davidson, and taking naps with her dog Odin and two cats Whiskers and HR. Cori especially enjoyed time at the shack with her family. Whether it was deer hunting (which she was very good at), sitting around the fire, or in the kitchen making desserts.
Cori is survived by her parents, Paul and Marie Lantman, Hibbing; sister, Char Lantman, Hibbing; brother, Mark (Denise), Hibbing; nephews: Michael Lantman, Hibbing, Nolan Porter Lantman, Hibbing; nieces: Amanda (Cassie) Ylatupa, Virginia; Uncle Joe (Cheryl) Studer, Brainerd, Minn.; and many, many cousins.
Cori was preceded in death by her grandparents, Florent & Cedelia Lantman (LeDoux), Joe and Violet Studer (Metzer); aunts: Jewel Metzer, JoAnn Metzer, Rosemary Borra (Lantman); uncle, David Lantman; and best friend Keisha Weber, all of Hibbing
The Family will be holding a Celebration of Life from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 2932 W. Fifth Ave., Hibbing.
Please come help our family heal from this great loss. Cori was so thoughtful and caring. We will all miss your happiness and smile. You truly had a heart of Gold.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.