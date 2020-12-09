Corinne Mary (Anderson) Holst, 95, of Hurley, Wis., passed away on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. She was born Feb. 25, 1925, in Ironwood, Mich., daughter of the late Albert and Mae (Eplett) Anderson.
Corinne spent her childhood in Ironwood and graduated from the L. L. Wright in 1943. She married the love of her life, Deane Alvin Holst on Oct. 23, 1943. They spent a short time in Fall River, Massachusetts, where Deane was stationed in the U.S. Navy. When he was sent overseas she returned to Ironwood to await his return. Corinne knew how to make a house a home and they raised five children there. In 1965 they moved to Hoyt Lakes, Minn., where Deane worked at Erie Mining Company. While living in Hoyt Lakes she and Deane enjoyed being members of the local dance club. They practiced their faith as active members of Trinity United Methodist Church. In 1996, they returned to Ironwood to enjoy retirement and be closer to family. They were married for 63 years until Deane’s death on May 3, 2007. She most recently moved to Hurley and was a resident at the Villa Maria Rehabilitation Center.
Most knew her as Rennie and her life was a living example of her faith and her love of family; known for her kind and generous heart. One of her favorite places was the Anderson cottage on the shores of Lake Superior near Little Girls Point. She related stories of her father building the cottage and her family spending their summers at the lake. Family gathered there for many years to pick strawberries, look for agates, swim off the rocks near the shoreline, and eat pancakes that her mother “served through the window.” Corinne was an excellent cook and baker, especially known for her delicious pasties. We treasure our recipes that Corinne passed on to us. Corinne was an avid reader and loved doing puzzles, playing yahtzee, and we hold many happy memories of Michigan Rummy sessions that lasted far into the wee hours of the night. She was an expert knitter - making slippers, sweaters, hats, and mittens for family and friends. She loved and had many dogs throughout her life but her special love was Tinker, who kept her company for many years. She welcomed any chance to gather with all her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family, and friends. Her tender manner created numerous unforgettable memories for all who knew her.
The legacy she leaves behind will continue to warm the hearts of those she loved so dearly - her children: Marcia (John) Hagstrom of Ironwood, Don (Judy) Holst of Ironwood, Dennis Holst of Aurora, Jill (James) Beauregard of Gilbert, and David (Becky) Holst of Duluth, Minn.; her beloved 11 grandchildren: Wendy (Tom Karnau) Hagstrom, Heidi (Gerard) Lauzon, Paul (Candace) Holst, Michelle (Tito) Santini, Amanda Folio, Jennifer (Nate) Redding, Sarah Noble, Jacob (Allison) Beauregard, Eric Holst, Jessica (Matt) Wolf and Ellissa (Tyson) Owens; 25 great grandchildren; sisters-in-law: Nancy (Bob) Sertic, Ann Anderson, Marilyn Partyka, and Jean Holst; as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Deane; parents, Albert and Mae Anderson; siblings: Audrey Anderson, Mavis Anderson, Bethel Kolar, Marilyn Rae Mannikko, and Albert Anderson; and sisters and brothers-in-law: Paul Kolar, Roy Mannikko, Doris and Gilbert Hild, Eileen and Don Sanders, Shirley and Bob Martini, Evelyn and Sid Hovey, Florian Partyka, and Bill Holst.
Corinne was a member of the Wesley United Methodist Church, Ironwood, Mich.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery in Ironwood, Mich.
The family has chosen McKevitt-Patrick Funeral Home to honor Corrine’s legacy of life. Condolences or tributes may be sent to: Marcia Hagstrom 342 W Larch St, Ironwood, MI 49938 or at mckevittpatrickfuneralhome.com.
