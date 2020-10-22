Constance L. Lucente

Constance “Connie” Lucente, 90, of Hibbing, died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Guardian Angels Health and Rehabilitation Center in Hibbing, Minn., as a result of the COVID-19 virus. Connie was born the third of seven children to Casimir “Cap” and Louise Petron, in Mitchell Location, Minn., on Nov. 14, 1929. Connie grew up in Cherry and graduated from Cherry High School in 1947. She loved to regale her grandchildren with stories of her days as a Cherry High Cheerleader and often did routines to make her grandchildren and their friends laugh.
After graduating from high school, Connie met Gene Lucente and the two were united in marriage on Dec. 16, 1950. Connie and Gene made their life together in Kitzville, raising their children and living life full of family and friends. During her time in Kitzville, Connie was known as Kitzville’s “social butterfly” – she loved attending her weekly coffee club with Arlene, Lorraine, Betty, Gerty, Joyce and many others. Although never needing an excuse to have a cup of coffee, Connie loved to get up in the early morning hours and “go for coffee” with Phil and Arlene Pascuzzi each day. She also enjoyed going to her birthday club, cooking for her family, and living each day to its fullest. Connie brought joy to her friends and family – she never entered a room without a huge smile, had a conversation without sharing her infectious laugh, or answered a phone call without “Oh, Hi!” showing how happy she was to have your call.
Connie had many talents and hobbies, including painting, cooking, playing cards, taking funny pictures, baking (her apple pie, blueberry pie, banana bread, and cinnamon rolls are the things of legends), writing poetry, solving puzzles (no one could beat her at Wheel of Fortune or the Daily trivia puzzle in the paper) and watching her grandchildren play sports (especially hockey). But, her greatest contribution was loving and caring for her children and grandchildren – the family often said that if you look up “mother” or “grandmother” in the dictionary, you’d see Connie’s photograph. After the tragic passing of her husband, Connie devoted her life to her family – she was the greatest grandmother and served as grandma to so many of her grandchildren’s friends. It is a true testament to her love, charm, and good banana bread recipe that so many of those, whose lives she touched, have reached out to tell a story or comment on how much she was loved.
Connie is survived by her daughter, Christine (Jack) Lucente; and son, Mike (Linda) Lucente; grandchildren: Rachel (Jeff) Sullivan, Tony Delich, Megan (Julian) Bradshaw, Maria (McKay) Smith, Michael (Stormy) Lucente, and Rebecca (Rodney) Schultz; sixteen great-grandchildren: Connor, Lila, Cordelia, Lincoln, Scarlett, Tegan, Liam, Lane, Josephine, Justin, Michael, Cameron, Landon, Hayden, Matthew, and Rose; and her brother, Dennis (Mary) Petron.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Lucente; son, Tommy Lucente; granddaughter, Michele Lucente; her parents; and her sisters; and brothers.
The family wishes to extend its heartfelt love and gratitude to those who cared for Connie at Guardian Angels – our hearts are broken but we are reassured that, at the time of her passing, she was surrounded by people who truly loved her. The family also wishes to thank our special family friend Geri Petregnani, for all of her care and love for our mom/grandmother during her time at Guardian Angels.
A private, family graveside service will be held over the weekend, and a celebration of Connie’s life will be at a future date.
Interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.
