Constance “Connie” Ann Krasaway, age 90, of Virginia, died Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Virginia Care Center in Virginia.
She was born Nov. 8, 1932, in Duluth, Minn., the daughter of Lyle and Hazel (Sampson) Creger. She was a graduate of Mt. Iron High School in 1950.
Connie was a secretary for United Methodist Church for 20 years. She was a member of East Range Choral Society, Red Hatters, Chapter CI PEO and Wesleyan Circle. Connie loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Connie is survived by her children: Greg (Joan) Krasaway of Britt, Minn., Joan (Michael) Wurzer of Inver Grove Heights, Minn., and Michael Krasaway of Britt, Minn; Grandchildren: Bradley (Danielle) and Nicholas Krasaway, Mick and Alexandra Wurzer; Great grandchildren: Sidney and Colin Krasaway; Nieces: Mardelle (Robert) Conder and Lori (Eric) Pierson; Nephew: Larry (Kathy) Creger; and numerous cousins and friends.
She waqs preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Lawrence (Arlene) Creger.
The Memorial Service to honor our beloved mother will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday Nov. 22, at the Peace United Methodist Church in Virginia. Pastor Rob Kopp will officiate. A gathering time for family and friends will begin one hour prior to the service at the Church.
Memorials are preferred and can be sent to Peace United Methodist Church at 303 S. 9th Street, Virginia, MN 55792.
Family services are provided by Bauman-Cron, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Virginia. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
