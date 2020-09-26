Conrad LeRoy Neft, 85, of Aurora, and also of Del Rio, Texas, died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth due to complications after surgery.
He was born on Jan. 7, 1935, in Minneapolis, grew up in Jordan, Minn., and joined the U.S. Air Force at age 17. He was a 20-year veteran, serving in both the Korean War and the Vietnam War. As a Master Sergeant, he flew in helicopters on a rescue squadron. After returning to his home in Madison, Wis., he worked as a mechanic at the Madison Kipp Diecast factory.
Conrad married Carmen Magnesen on April 4, 1956. After her death, he married Arlene Ware on Oct. 30, 2001, and moved from Madison to Aurora. Conrad and Arlene divided their time between homes in Aurora and Del Rio, Texas, and enjoyed driving across the country to visit family.
He loved attending annual Seventh-day Adventist camp meetings in Wisconsin with some of his family and was happy to see old friends at Jordan High School’s Class of 1953 reunions. As a member of the Del Rio Creative Writers club for many years, he wrote entertaining memoirs and humorous fiction which were published in a book of short stories and also in the group’s magazine that Arlene edited and ironically dubbed “Right It Write.”
An avid golfer, fisherman, reader, flower gardener and prize-winning quilter, Conrad was finishing a baby quilt for his next great-grandchild and looking forward to resuming his golf game with his new shoulder when he passed away.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Carmen; his parents, Frank and Laura; brothers Charles, George and Lyle.
He is survived by—and beloved by—his wife, Arlene Neft; his sister, Arlene Schumacher; his four children: Clark (Rebecca) Neft, Connilee (Duane) Wing, Chris (Lori) Neft, and Carmella (Mark) Vail; 12 grandchildren: Adam (Sara) Neft, Ashley Neft, Alissa Neft, Dustin (Katie) Wing, Brooke Wing (Luis Santamaria), Travis (Britta) Wing, Aaron (Jessica) Larson, Courtney (Andy) Lesar, Zachary (Cecelia) Neft, Mason Vail, Chandler (Tiffany) Vail and Nolan Vail; four step-children: Jennifer (David) Madsen, Shelley Jackson, Jonathan Ware and April (Jason) Kentner; 22 step-grandchildren: Cali (MaKay) Neilson, Alyssa (Danny) Witt, Aaron (Ruth) Madsen, Braden Madsen, Mallory (Parker) Spanbauer, Tessa (Aaron) Clark, Justine Cloward, and Keilah, Elijah, Shohei, Jethro, Hugh and Sengen Ware and Kason, Kiira, Lilly and Landon Kentner. He is also survived by six great-grandchildren: Audrey, Lukas, Henry, Melanie, Finleigh and Anabelle, and nine step-great-grandchildren: Rylan, Asher, Jarom, Brennan, Reese, Kace, Carson, Channing and Sophie; plus another great-grandchild and two step-great-grandchildren on the way.
A funeral service with military honors was held at the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Monona, Wis., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. Family members who weren’t able to attend in person viewed the ceremony via satellite in Singapore, the Sultanate of Oman, Idaho, Florida, Utah, Kansas and other places. Arlene’s little grandchildren sent condolence messages and drawings by internet from England. A small get-together in honor of Conrad will be held in Del Rio at a later date.
