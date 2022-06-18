Conrad Sigurd Hovland, age 93, passed away on June 13, 2022, in Eden Prairie, Minn. Conrad was born in Sioux Falls, S.D.,to Marsha (Helmey) and Conrad Hovland Sr.
Conrad grew up in Virginia, Minn., and graduated from Virginia High School in 1946. He went on to the College of Engineering at the University of Minnesota and graduated with a Civil Engineering degree.
After graduating he lived in Woodbury where he worked for the MN Department of Transportation his entire career as a Bridge Design Engineer, retiring at the age of 65.
His passion was going to his cabin on Lake Vermilion and fishing. He loved his day trips into Trout Lake with friends and sneaking up on the walleyes with paddles only. He loved driving his side by side around the Lake Vermilion area for hours, stopping at the local resorts and visiting friends along the lake. He loved shopping for a deal and purchasing gifts for his family. He stockpiled kitchen gadgets, gloves, slippers and boots to give as gifts. He loved buying tools (especially if they were on sale) and working on motors.
He was a perfectionist. For example, he would re-square 4x8 sheets of plywood purchased from a lumber company. His perfectionism was an asset in his career of designing bridges throughout the State of MN and was instrumental in bringing the “super-highway bridge” to Pine Island on Lake Vermilion.
Conrad is survived by nieces and nephews: Keith Hovland, Shelley (Hovland) Valentini, Wendy (Hovland) Cregg, Lance Hovland; his cousin Shirley Fredrickson’s children, Roxanne Fredrickson Jokela and Bob Fredrickson; as well as numerous grandnieces and grandnephews that he was so very proud of. He had a loving interest in each of their growth in education, careers and families until the day he passed. Conrad (has also) had many friends and a caring support circle that have been a blessing to him throughout his life. Our family will be forever grateful for this extended love and care, as he did not have a family and children of his own. The love received from everyone helped Conrad live a long and prosperous life. We will all miss Conrad.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Mark Leo Hovland; and sister-in-law, Mary Hovland.
Funeral services for Conrad will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 21. Visitation 12:30-1 p.m. prior to service. Sunset Funeral Home Chapel 2250 St. Anthony Blvd., N.E. Minneapolis, MN 55418.
To plant a tree in memory of Conrad Hovland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
