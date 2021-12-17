Conrad (Conny) Kemen, 88, of Eveleth, Minn., passed away on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in his home, with his daughters Kathy and Kris by his side.
Conny was born on Feb. 19, 1933, in Madison, Minn., to William and Anna (Bormann) Kemen. He was one of ten children, grew up in Madison and attended St Michael’s School. After graduating, he joined the Army and was an honorably discharged Korean War Veteran. He moved to the Iron Range in 1955 and worked for the Highway Department in Virginia, Minn., for 35 years. He also had a part-time job at the Magic Bar and shared many stories from his time there. Conny was a long time member of the Resurrection Church in Eveleth and never missed Sunday Mass unless it was during deer hunting season.
In 1963 he married Delores (Jiggs) Kavanaugh and they remained married 50 years until her passing in 2013. Together they enjoyed hunting, fishing, some camping and even had a hobby farm. After his retirement they built a home on Murphy Lake.
Conny was able to stay in his home until the end of his life. This allowed him to fish, read, watch the birds and shoot the squirrels that constantly annoyed his dog Peaches. Being the homebody that he was, if he wasn’t home, you knew he must have gone to town for one of the 3 B’s: beer, books or bait. He always looked forward to his family visiting (even though he acted like he didn’t). He could be found supervising his daughters Kathy and Kris as well, and his son-in-law, Tim, as they worked on various projects. It was not uncommon to hear “No, no, no, no, no.” when it wasn’t done right. He had a special bond with his nephew Ken “Buzz” Kemen, who would stop by to visit and Conny would share his favorite Coors Light and a story. Conny was a great story teller. His niece, Karen “Dee” Tveit would come over during her lunch hour to visit from time to time with a home cooked meal. He would jokingly tell her that she was never his favorite niece.
His pride and joy were his grandchildren: Tyler, Ashley, Danielle, Lauren and great-grandchildren: Collins and Eli. He was blessed to have many visits with them.
Conny is survived by his daughters, Kathy (Tim) Brooks, Kris Kemen; grandchildren: Tyler Stefanich, Ashley (Derek) Temple, Danielle (Justin) Cunningham and Lauren Brooks; great-grandchildren, Collins Cunningham and Eli Temple. He is also survived by his sisters, Barbara Kemen, Anna Lou Kemen and Judy Kuwata; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Anna Kemen; his wife, Jiggs Kemen; his brothers: Gerry Kemen, Art Kemen, Eugene “Tubby” Kemen, Kenny Kemen, Billy Kemen; and his sister, Rose Mary White; step children, Mary Kay Bjerga and Tom Bjerga.
Conny had a heart of gold and will be greatly missed by his family.
There will be no service per his request, however a funeral mass will be live streamed from Our Lady of Good Counsel on Sunday Dec 26, at 11 a.m. in his memory. Funeral Mass Link: https://www.ssndcentralpacific.org/live/olgc
