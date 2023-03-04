Connie Saari
Connie Saari age 74 of Eveleth, sadly passed away on February 17 th , 2023, at the Virginia Care Center, surrounded by loved ones. She was born on August 14 th , 1948, in Ashland Wisconsin to Alfred and Betty Andersen.
Connie Saari
Connie Saari age 74 of Eveleth, sadly passed away on February 17 th , 2023, at the Virginia Care Center, surrounded by loved ones. She was born on August 14 th , 1948, in Ashland Wisconsin to Alfred and Betty Andersen.
Connie dedicated 17.5 years working for the Eveleth Mining Company. On May 13 th , 1993, she received a certificate of Appreciation for Outstanding Service rendered to the cause of ending Sexual Harassment and Promoting the Rights of Working Women on the Iron Range.
Her life passions were cooking and baking treats for family and friends. Connie loved being outdoors in the summer, mowing lawns and planting flowers all while baking something in the oven. If she wasn’t outside, she was inside cleaning and reorganizing her home. We will miss all the amazing foods she would cook on special occasions such as her famous Calico Beans and Special K bars. If you stopped by to visit, you would always be greeted with a Pepsi and something sweet.
More than anything Connie loved being a mother and a grandmother. There is nothing Connie wouldn’t do for her loved ones. She showed her kids and grandchildren what unconditional love is, the importance of family, and what it takes to work hard and be successful.
Connie is survived by her two sons, Tom (JoAnn) French of Gilbert, Todd (Roneisha) Saari of International Falls; her daughter, Crystal (John) Morrow of Minneapolis; Grandchildren Elizabeth French, Dylan French, Isys Morrow, Ilyana Saari, Zakery Banttari, and Karson Kraskey; Great-Grandchild Lailee French; Stepson Paul (Ashley) Saari; Bonus Grandchildren Josiah Morrow, Keiara Torgerson, and Hendrix Torgerson; and Bonus Great-Grandchild Journii Morrow. She is also survived by 2 sisters, 5 brothers, numerous nieces/nephews, and chosen family.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents and 3 sisters and a great grandson.
Please join us in celebrating Connie’s life, Tuesday March 7 th , 2023, from 5pm-7pm at the Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, in Eveleth. Stop by and have a Pepsi with Connie’s family one last time.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.