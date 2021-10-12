Connie Marie (Palmquist) Sauter, 77, of Virginia, Minn., passed away peacefully at home with family by her side on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, from End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD).
She was born Dec. 9, 1943, in Virginia to Chester Jr. and Florence (Gilness) Mitchell. She was later adopted and raised by her loving paternal grandmother, Lilian Cecilia (deLorimier) (Mitchell) Palmquist and step-grandfather, Arthur Carl Palmquist of Chisholm, Minn. She graduated from Chisholm High School in 1961. After graduation, she then attended Dunphy Associates, Inc. in Duluth, Minn., specializing in IBM key punch.
She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, playing cards and dice, listening to music and dancing, casino road trips, and traveling out of state. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Connie is survived by her five children: Delroy (Shelly) Sauter of Iron, Minn., Deneen (Daniel) Gunderson of Mountain Iron, Minn., Diane (Kenny) Huismann of Gilbert, Minn., Darin (Lea) Sauter of Mountain Iron, and Duane Sauter of Gilbert; 11 grandchildren: Carlie, Malory, Derek, Dustin, David, Christina, Katie, Leah, Harley, Cassandra and Caylee; 19 great-grandchildren; sister, Carol (Ed) Broom of St. Joseph, Minn.; special niece, Susan Raine of Mountain Iron; nephews, Kevin Linder of Virginia, and Todd Linder of Rush City, Minn.; and special friends, John and Lolly Goerdt, of Mountain Iron.
She was preceded in death by both sets of parents; her daughter-in-law, Kathryn “Kathy” Sauter (Duane's wife); sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and Tom Parent; and niece, Heidi Parent.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 23, at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 901 4th St. S. in Virginia, with a visitation beginning at 11 a.m. and service at noon. Pastor Amy Janssen will officiate.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia, MN. To sign the online guestbook or to send condolences, please visit rangefuneralhomes.com.
