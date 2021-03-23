Connie M. Brakke, 62, of Fayal Township passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021, peacefully at her home surrounded by family after a courageous battle with breast cancer.
Connie was born on Sept. 15, 1958, in Virginia to Arvo and Eleanor (Finnila) Lahti and grew up in Palo on Loon Lake. She was a graduate from Eagle Bend High School in 1976 and Staples Vocational Technical School with a degree in photography technology; and later from Mesabi Range Community College with a degree in early childhood education.
A loving and devoted wife, mother, grandma, sister, daughter and friend, She was known for her generous hospitality and caring nature. She lived for her family and was always willing to help anyone who needed it.
Connie is survived by her husband, Dan Brakke of Fayal Township; sons, Dan Garland and Nathan (Kelly) Garland of Maple Grove; two grandchildren, Damen and Vera Garland; one sister, Bonnie (Brent) Nygaard of Palo.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arvo and Eleanor Lahti: second husband, Robert "Bob" Bicking; one sister, Cynthia Lahti; and one brother, Douglas Lahti.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date on Loon Lake in Palo.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
