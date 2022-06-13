Connie Jean (Wiiliainen) Mayrand
April 19th, 1949 — November 27, 2021
Connie Jean (Wiiliainen) Mayrand, 72, passed away on November 27, 2021 in St. Paul, Minnesota. She was born on April 19, 1949, the eldest child of Helen (Erickson) and Hank Wiiliainen. Growing up in Hibbing, she loved the time she spent with family. Favorite activities included swimming either in the pool or at the lake with her grandparents and cousins. She was a member of the synchronized swim team in HS. She enjoyed singing in the church and excelled at academics and graduated from Hibbing High School with honors in 1967.
Connie married her high school sweetheart, Peter Mayrand. Raising their two children, Alex and Tiffany, was her greatest joy. She graduated from Metropolitan St. University, with a bachelor’s degree in Psychology, then went on to earn her M.A. in Psychology from St. Mary’s University. She loved her work as a mental health counselor and was at her best helping others.
With her sympathetic ear, Connie made friends easily and treasured her enduring friendships, especially with the members of her moms’ group. https://www.twincities.com/2016/05/08/mothers-day-moms-group-special-needs/. She had the extraordinary ability to make whomever she was with feel heard and supported and she loved nothing better than a good laugh. Although her ability to get out and about diminished in recent years, she stayed connected to her friends and loved ones through visits, phone calls, and Facebook. She dearly loved her granddaughters and delighted in their adventures and accomplishments.
In recent years, Connie’s health declined but her indomitable spirit did not. She was witty, kind, compassionate, intelligent, wise and above all modeled grace in the face of unimaginable hardship. She will be missed by many.
She is survived by her son, Alex (Rachel) Mayrand; her daughter, Tiffany Mayrand; granddaughters, Gabby and Lexie Mayrand; siblings: Donna Wiiliainen, Don (Jodi) Wiiliainen, Kim Stokes (Gary Cerkvenik), Ron (Rhonda) Wiiliainen, Jeff Stokes (Marsha Hamre), Susan Stokes (Paul Sherman), Jayson Stokes; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Helen (Erickson) Wiiliainen; her father, Hank Wiiliainen; and stepmother, Esther (Kangalos) Stokes Wiiliainen.
A celebration of Connie’s life will be held Wednesday, June 22, 2022 (4:00 – 7:00) at Long Lake Regional Park in New Brighton, Minn., in the Lions Park Shelter #2. Please send RSVP to Rachel@IslandsandDreams.com
