Connie Claire Boerger, 66, of Isanti, formerly of Hoyt Lakes, died Thursday, April 22, 2021, at the St. Cloud Hospital.
She was born on April 21, 1955, to Virgil and Helen (Akerman) Peterson in Brainerd, Minn.
She grew up in Hoyt Lakes and graduated from the Aurora-Hoyt Lakes Class of 1973. She went on to attend Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa, where she studied nursing. She worked at White Community Hospital in Aurora, Arrowhead Health and Rehabilitation Center in Virginia, and most recently at Presbyterian Homes in Cambridge as an LPN. Connie was united in marriage to Robert Boerger on Oct. 5, 1991, at the Imperial Palace in Las Vegas.
Connie was an avid volunteer for the Special Olympics and participated in many of their fundraising walks-a-thons. She enjoyed flower gardening, listening to country music, and spending time with her family and friends. She had a great fondness for all of the dogs she had throughout her life. Connie will be remembered as a great friend to many.
Survivors include her husband, Robert; son, Joe Walkama of Hoyt Lakes; her former husband, Dale Walkama of Aurora; three stepchildren: Dean (Barb) Boerger of International Falls, DeAnn (Chad) Carlson of Wakefield, Mich., and Darryl (Julie) Boerger of Inver Grove Heights; seven step grandchildren; and two step great-grandchildren; a sister, Kay Peterson of Hibbing; a brother, Robert (Carol) Peterson of Plano, Texas; brother-in-law, Scott Rice of Cincinnati, Ohio; numerous nieces and nephews; and her two beloved dogs: Buddy and Sophie.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Kathy Rice; a stepdaughter, Denise Boerger; and her parents.
Funeral service for Connie will be 11 a.m. Friday, April 30, at the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora with Pastor Charles Barnes officiating.
A visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Current COVID19 mandates of masks and social distancing will be followed.
Interment will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Aurora.
