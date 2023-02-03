Connie Ann Stupca, 57, of Virginia died Friday, January 27, 2023, at her home in Virginia.
She was born on February 6, 1965, to John and Delores (Bentley) Stupca in Eveleth. Connie is remembered for her friendly and loving nature. She enjoyed people watching as well as camping, car rides and deer watching. She mostly took pleasure in listening to music of which she enjoyed all genres.
Survivors include her mother, Delores; two brothers: John (Patty) of Rapid City and Dale (Sandy) of Brainerd; nieces and nephews: Heather Wilson, Micheal (Diane) Wilson, John Jr. (April) Stupca, Dylan (Samantha) Stupca and Danyele (Ace) Stupca; fifteen great-nieces and great-nephews; and all her friends who lived with her at her group home,
She was preceded in death by her father, John.
Connie’s family would like to thank the staff of NHS Balsam Group Home in Virginia for the exceptional care she received while living there.
A private family memorial service for Connie was held on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at the Edgewood Vista Chapel in Virginia with Fr. Justin Fish officiating. Inurnment will be in the Gilbert Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements are by the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.
