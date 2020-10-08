Conley Thomas Baucom, 80, went to be with Jesus on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at his home in Bracey, Va., surrounded by his family.
Born Jan. 8, 1940, in Eden, N.C., Tommy was the son of Newland and Edna Foster Baucom. He was a member of Immanuel Friends Church and a retired truck driver.
Tommy is survived by his wife of 37 years, Gail Baucom of the home; daughters, Boston Carter of Monroe, Wash., Carrie Baucom of Grand Rapids, Minn.; sons, Randy (Tracy) Baucom of Eden, N.C., Chad (Beth) Baucom of Hibbing, Minn.; stepsons, Tommy (Virginia) Chambers of the home and David (Sandy) Chambers of Eden, N.C., 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff and volunteers of CMH Hospice in South Hill, Va., for the loving care given to Tommy and a special thank you to Brittney for her loving care.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Immanuel Friends Church, 502 S. Fieldcrest Rd., Eden, N.C. For those that cannot attend the service, it will be live streamed and may be viewed on Facebook.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Immanuel Friends Church or CMH Hospice.
Virginia Cremation Society is assisting the family.
