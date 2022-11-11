Congetta “Connie” Marie Cherro, 95, of Aurora died Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
Connie was born on Feb. 28, 1927, to Angelo and Mary (Cozzi) Simone in Duluth. She attended St. Gene Parochial School in Duluth. On October 7, 1950, Connie was united in marriage to Arthur J. Cherro. Connie was a dedicated homemaker. She was a member of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church and the CCW. She enjoyed traveling during the winters, playing cards, crocheting and was an excellent cook. She took the greatest pleasure spending time with her family and being a grandma.
Survivors include her son, Robert (Kenne) Cherro and daughter, Gloria (Larry) Eckman both of Aurora; grandchildren: Kevin (Jill) Eckman, Kelly Price, Eric (Emily) Eckman, Jessica (Charles) Kaufman and Jaclyn Cherro; thirteen great-grandchildren; a sister, Irene Grythe of Hoyt Lakes; as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur; two brothers: Tony and Paul Simone; and her parents.
Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Aurora with Father Kristoffer McKusky celebrating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to Mass at the church. Interment will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Aurora.
Arrangements are by the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
