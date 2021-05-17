Colleen Sue Frey, 65, of Eveleth, died Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Essentia Health Virginia Care Center.
She was born April 3, 1956, in Minneapolis, the daughter of Irv and Esther (Busch) Gartland, was a high school graduate and earned her Bachelor’s Degree from St. Cloud State College. Colleen was employed as a Special Education Teacher and a substitute Teacher in Wisconsin and Minnesota. She married Barry Frey on Sept. 22, 1984, in Stevens Point, Wis. Colleen was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Virginia and its Quilting Group. She enjoyed being a homemaker, sewing and quilting.
Colleen is survived by her husband of 36 years, Barry Frey; son, Ben (Sarah) Frey of Sartell; mother, Esther Gartland of Stevens Point, Wis.; siblings, Wayne (Susan) Gartland of Chisago City, Minn., Kurtis (Sue) Gartland of Morris, Minn., Scott (Gracia) Gartland of Holly Springs, N.C., and Keith (Kathey) Gartland of Richfield, Minn.; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Irv Gartland.
The Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Virginia. Pastor Erik Roth will officiate.
A Gathering Time for Family and Friends will begin one hour prior to the service at the Church.
Memorials are preferred and may be directed to: The Scleroderma Research Foundation (SRF), 220 Montgomery Street, Suite 484, San Francisco, CA 94104
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
