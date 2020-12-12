Colleen Pearl Grinde, 92, died on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Maplewoods Assisted Living and Memory Care Home in Deer River, Minn.
Colleen Pearl Campbell was born Aug. 23, 1928, in Bigfork, Minn. She married Alvin Grinde in 1947. Colleen lived in various northern Minnesota communities including Bigfork, Coleraine, Grand Rapids, Cohasset and Hibbing. In 1971, the family spent three years in Roseburg, Ore., and returned to Hibbing in 1974. Colleen and Al loved the outdoors. They loved to fish, especially rainbow trout. After Al’s retirement, they spent years traveling the western U.S. in their beloved RVs. Al died June 13, 2011.
Colleen is survived by three sons, Dan (Carol) Andover, Minn., Kevin (Sara), East Grand Forks, Minn., Brett (Karen), Pine City, Minn.; daughter, Becky, Duluth, Minn.; grandchildren: Arin, Alexis, Aleah, Brittany, Lynsey, Christopher and Cale; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Colleen will be laid to rest in Bigfork, Minn. at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Libbey Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.libbeyfuneralhome.com.
