Colleen Marie Dahmen, 81, of Aurora, died Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, surrounded by family in her home.
She was born on Feb. 1, 1939, to Albert Lee and Annette (Marotte) Gammon in Little Falls, Minn. Colleen grew up in Little Falls where she graduated from the Little Falls High School, Class of 1957. She was united in marriage to Clarence Dahmen on Nov. 19, 1957. The couple moved to Aurora shortly after their nuptials. Colleen had worked for Allison’s Café for several years. In 1976, Colleen was hired at Erie Mining Company as a general laborer where she retired after seventeen years of service from LTV Steel.
Colleen was a member of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Aurora where she dedicated many hours to their CCW, religious education, the church council, and their guilds. She was also a member of the Aurora American Legion Auxiliary, Dance Club, Snowmobile Club, Aurora Sr. Citizens, Steelworkers Union # 4108, and SOAR, serving as secretary. Colleen enjoyed playing cards, BINGO, cheering the MN Wild, and supporting her grandchildren in their many activities. Colleen took the greatest pleasure in spending time with her family, whom she loved dearly.
Survivors include her daughter, Joan (Herb) Clapsaddle, Sr. of Gilbert; son, Joe (Shelly) Dahmen of Aurora; grandchildren: Jason (Kristine) Norberg, Jill (Mike) Knaack, Herbert (Jill) Clapsaddle, Jr., Carrie (Frank) Nemec, Rochelle Dahmen, Jereme Dahmen, and John (Mariah) Dahmen; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren and one expected in April; one sister, Gloria Gammon; a brother-in-law, Jerry Pietrowski; and numerous nieces and nephews who affectionately called her “Auntie NeNe”.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence; a son, John; and siblings and their spouses: Bev and Richard Sahr, Larry and Theresa Gammon, Donna and Erv Brausen, George and Lois Gammon, Jerry Gammon, Karen Pietrowski, and Patty Rauch; and her parents.
A public visitation for Colleen will be held from 1 - 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31, at the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
A private family Mass will be held at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church in Aurora with Fr. Peter Lambert celebrating. Current COVID mandates including masks and social distancing will be followed.
Interment will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Aurora.
