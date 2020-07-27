Cody J. Miller, 29, of Side Lake, Minn., rode his last ride on July 11, 2020 in Chisholm.
Cody grew up in the Chisholm and Side Lake area where his love for the outdoors began. Cody played hockey as a young man, swam and boated, rode snowmobiles, dirt bikes, hunted and enjoyed being a boy. His love for fast, loud and anything with an engine made him many friends. He loved his year of mod B racing and being rookie of the year. He had no fear and seemed to be able to drive anything.
Despite his bravado and excitement for engines, this was tempered by a delicate passion for colorful flower displays and a special rose he was nurturing. He will be remembered for his love of children and animals. Cody was also a good cook, specializing in his famous bacon cheeseburger pizza with all the condiments enjoyed by many. He will also be remembered for his knack of being able to make almost anything work.
Cody was born July 12, 1990, in Virginia, Minn., to Shawna Kush and Sam Miller. He had lived in the Walla Walla and Pasco, Wash., area for a few years where he worked at Simplot as a cowboy and range troubleshooter before returning to the Side Lake area.
He is survived by his four children: Addison Huett of Alaska, Zaiden Gunderson of Hibbing, Natalie and Haven Miller of Washington; his parents, Shawna Kush and Sam Miller; grandparents, Phyllis (Bill Hulkonen) Marshall, Dave Akins-Miller; brother, Cyle Miller who he had an unbreakable bond with; sisters, Raelyn Miller and Ashley Hansen; uncles, Frank Miller and Jeremy Marshall; aunt, Shanon (Eric) Kush-Jeffery; many cousins and great uncles, Keith (Jackie) Johnson and Scott (Bonnie) Johnson; and Mary Ann Marshall, who he called his great grandma. He will be sadly missed by his riding buddies and good friends and those that came to know him after his renewed life outlook.
A Celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm. To sign the guest book online and leave a memorial message please visit: www.ruppfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.