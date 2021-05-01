Clyde William Shock Sr., of Gilbert, died Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Essentia Health-Northern Pines in Aurora.
Clyde was born Jan. 10, 1931, to William and Zoe Shock in Bruce, Wis. Clyde enlisted in the U.S. Army and served during the Korean Conflict. He was employed by Erie mining until his retirement from LTV Steel after thirty plus years of service in 1993. He was married to Caroline Boshey. The couple raised two sons. He enjoyed many years of retirement gardening, fishing, animal watching, attending tractor shows and spending time with his family and friends. Clyde was an avid Green Bay Packer fan.
Survivors include his three grandsons, Ryan (Kevin Mitchell) Shock of Aurora, Travis Shock of International Falls, and Jared Starkey of Duluth; four honorary grandchildren: Alyssa (Christopher) Sumner of Gilbert, Julie (Tyler) Koski of Hoyt Lakes, Josh (Jessica) Jones of Hoyt Lakes and Amber (Nathan) Holmstrom of East Bethel; great-grandchildren: Leah Sumner, Coralee and Jackson Koski, Dierks Holmstrom and baby Palmer Holmstrom on the way; his former wife, Caroline Boshey of Cook and her Bois Forte family.
He was preceded in death by his two sons, Clyde Jr. and Wade Shock; a granddaughter, Patricia Shock; grandson, Kyle Shock; a sister and his parents.
A memorial service for Clyde will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5, at Faith Assembly of God Church in Aurora with Pastor Derrick DeTurk officiating.
Inurnment will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Aurora.
