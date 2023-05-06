Clyde Werner Lund
On Sunday, April 30, 2023, Clyde Lund passed away at the age of 88.
He was born on July 19, 1934, to Allen (Ollie) and Myrtle Lund in Brainerd, Minn. As a boy Clyde moved to rural Aitkin, Minn., where he graduated as the Salutatorian of his class. He received a scholarship to St. Cloud Teacher’s College and graduated with degrees in English, Speech & Drama in 1956, and a Master’s degree in Theatre. He later pursued a Doctorate in Theater at the U of M. Clyde taught drama and speech in Minnesota and Montana. His love for acting took over, and he became a fixture at theaters in the Twin Cities.
He spent summers exploring the Boundary Waters and loved nothing more than fishing from a canoe.
Clyde was known for his warmth, mindfulness, and infectious joie de vivre. He was smart, perceptive, and keenly present, and people sought him out for his sage counsel. He was a storyteller (with his words and his hands). He did beautiful work, on the stage, in his woodshop, over the rosette pot, or in his garden.
Clyde is survived by his wife of 65 years, Theresa Lund; children and spouses Carrie, Lance, Chris, Cassie, Richard, Elissa, and Norby; brothers Robert and Roger; grandchildren and spouses Lindsay, Eric, Annelisse, Ian, Jesse, Annie, Nissa, and Oskar; and great-grandson Eli.
Please join us in celebrating Clyde’s life Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Bethlehem Covenant Church, 3141 43rd Ave S., Minneapolis, Minn.
In Lieu of flowers, the family asks that you go out of your way to make someone’s day—deliver those flowers, bring a kid fishing, or take your family on a night ride to search for wild animals. Above all, remember to “hug in” and “hug out.”
Live link to celebration service: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5jUW7SjsEf0&ab_channel=BethlehemCovenantChurch
