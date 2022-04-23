Clyde H. Barr Jr.

Clyde H. Barr Jr. age 77 passed away Friday, April 22, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are pending with Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing.

To plant a tree in memory of Clyde Barr, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
