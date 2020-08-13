Clyde Ernest Salmi, 76, of Biwabik, died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
He was born on July 19, 1944, to Ernest and Senja (Maki) Salmi in Duluth. He grew up in Markham until the age of nine, when the family moved to Gilbert. Clyde graduated from the Gilbert High School-Class of 1962 where he was a football, basketball and baseball student athlete. He continued his education at Eveleth Jr. College and then transferred to UMD where he received a bachelor degree in accounting. Clyde moved to Minneapolis and was employed by IDS as an auditor. Clyde returned to the Iron Range where he owned and operated Salmi Homes in Palo and Virginia alongside his mother. He was united in marriage to Shirley Pauna on Nov. 20, 1999. Clyde purchased and ran Clayridge Assisting Living and Willow Wood Assisted Living in Eveleth until his retirement in 2015.
Clyde was an avid MN Gopher and MN Vikings fan and thoroughly enjoyed golfing. He will be remembered as a kind, loving man. He was a captivating storyteller and loved people. Most importantly, Clyde had a strong faith and loved the Lord.
Survivors include his wife of 20 years, Shirley; one sister, Becky Clark of Biwabik; stepson, Eric (DeeDee) Crist of Cottage Grove and their children, Taylor Crist and Lance Nguyen; one nephew, Tom Sturgis and his children, Braeden and Samantha; and two nieces, Christa (Simon Read) Sturgis and their children, Desmond and Tyler; Sheila (Gabe) LaBarge and their children, Christian, Aiden and Noah.
He was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, John Clark; a stepson, Shawn Crist; and his parents.
A public visitation for Clyde will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, at the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert. Social distancing will be followed and masks are encouraged.
Interment will be in the Lakeside Cemetery in Biwabik.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.