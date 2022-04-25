Clyde ‘Butch’ H. Barr Jr.

Clyde Barr, age 77, of Rock Creek, Minn., passed away at his home Friday, April 22, 2022.
He was born in Rochester, Minn., to Clyde Sr. and Mabel (Ranger) Barr on Nov. 22, 1944. Butch was a lifelong resident of the Rock Creek area north of Nashwauk. He worked for the Hanna Mining Company, later National Steel for 30 years until his retirement. He was united in marriage to Margaret Kemp on Aug. 3, 1966. They lived for a short while in Kelly Lake eventually returning to the land his parents had left him in the Rock Creek area on Libby Lake. Butch was very handy; he constructed his cabin on Libby Lake and later built their home there. He greatly enjoyed doing projects around the house and cutting and splitting wood. He even did so after he was declared legally blind. Butch was a member of the Rock Creek Civic Club, the Range Riders ATV Club and was a faithful member of “The Challenge.” He was an avid cross-country skier in his younger days, which led him to participate in many local running races and triathlons. His other hobbies included fishing, especially ice fishing, hunting, four wheeling, and burning wood. Butch and Margaret enjoyed traveling and being adventurous together. They visited many states, with their truck and pull-behind camper. They loved to enjoy the warmth of their friends in Arizona. One of Butch’s favorite places to visit was Namakan Lake at his daughter and his son-in-law’s cabin. He was a big part of fixing up the property, teaching his ways of building to his grandchildren, and relaxing on the deck. Butch loved to make pickled vegetables and one of his favorite things to eat was garlic, which many of you may know. Butch believed in God and would often recite scripture. One of his favorite things to do was spend time with his grandkids and teach them new skills.
Butch is survived by his wife, Margaret; children, Melissa (Mark) Versich, Clyde H. Barr III; grandchildren: Brad Maki, Marko Versich, Marissa Versich, Katrina Barr, Olivia Barr, Wyatt Barr; and great-grandchild, Aaron Maki.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Mabel; father and mother-in-law, Edward and Aili Kemp; daughter, Theresa “Teri” Maki; son-in-law, Greg Maki; and many favorite aunts and uncles.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, April 28, at Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Private interment will be held at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
