Cloie LaRue Intihar
November 22, 1933—October 23, 2022
Cloie L. Intihar, 88, of Eveleth passed away on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, with family by her side after suffering a stroke on September 30.
She was born on Nov. 22, 1933, to Lloyd and Lilly Stanaway. Cloie grew up in West Eveleth, in a family of 16 siblings. She attended Leonidas and Eveleth schools.
In 1954, she married John Intihar and was blessed with three children. She lost John in a tragic mining accident on January 1, 1966. A couple of years later, she married Conrad Tweten and became step-mom to three additional children. After the kids were grown, Cloie worked at numerous jobs including working in the kitchen at Mesabi Community College and with her friend, Katie Ranikar at Kate’s Catering. She also worked at Rustic Rock, was a lunch lady and playground attendant and did wallpapering with her dear friend, Deloris. Cloie also took great joy in being a grandma pen pal at the Franklin School for many children.
After the death of her second husband, her home became too much to care for and she moved to Eveleth and had resided at Hilltop Manor for almost 20 years. There she made many friends throughout the years including Carrie, Mary, Dee and special friend, Mavis.
Cloie attended Peace United Methodist Church and was a member of West Side Civic League, Red Hats, KSKJ and a life member of Auxiliary to Mesaba Range Post 1172 Veterans of Foreign War of Eveleth. She loved to knit, crochet, embroider, play cards and games and of course galivant! She loved going places…the walker never, ever slowed her down!
She is survived by her children, Terri (Jerry) Rosenquist, Mike (Robin) Intihar, Bob Intihar; step-children, Shelley Anderson, Pam (Don) Carsella; 15 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren, including 2 expected soon, one of whom she named Fisher; brothers, Donald (Janet) Stanaway, Bobby (Nancy) Stanaway; sisters, Lloydine (Bill) Pietila and Sandy (Jack) LaBarre; sisters-in-law, Mary Jane, Jean, Mary, Joy, JoAnn (Don) Sullivan, Ann Krumm; brother-in-law, Bob and a multitude of nieces, nephews and friends
She was preceded in death by her husbands; beloved daughter-in-law, Pat Intihar; step-son, David; sister and brother-in-law, Mary Lou (Jerry) Pittman; brothers and sisters-in-law, Lloyd (Muriel), Roy (Olive), Jim, Thomas (Dolores), Richie, Jack, David, Gary, Lee and Jerry; sisters and brothers-in-law, Ange (Stubbs) Kovacich, Jen (Len) Vik, Mary (Gordon) Harrison, Marcy (Jack) Pierson, Margaret Klander, Jerry (Irene) Intihar; her parents and in-laws, John and Angela.
A Celebration of Life for Cloie will be held on Sunday, Nov. 20, at The Leonidas Community Center in West Eveleth. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m., service at noon and a luncheon will follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be held in Eveleth Cemetery on November 22 at 2 p.m., which would have been her 89th birthday.
Arrangements were entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth. www.cron-sheehy.com
