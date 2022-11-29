Clinton J. ‘Sonny’ Barfknecht

Clint J. “Sonny” Barfknecht, 75, of Makinen, died peacefully at home surrounded by family on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022.
He was born on June 13, 1947, in Virginia to Clinton E. and Mabel M. (Ahlstrand) Barfknecht. Sonny graduated from Eveleth High School and Bemidji State University with a BS in Elementary Education.
He was drafted into the United States Army and served as a medic in San Antonio, Texas. Following his honorable discharge, he returned to Eveleth. He worked as a mechanic for U.S. Steel, retiring in 2003. Sonny was united in marriage to Kathleen “Sunshine” Bliss on April 29, 1988.
Sonny enjoyed being in the country, building his home in Makinen, hunting, spending time in his garage and with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy “Sunshine”; daughters, Mary Ellen (Keith) Sowada of Rice, Minn., Missy (Tony) Slavich of Gilbert, Minn.; step-daughters, Debbie (Jon) Larsen of Bemidji, Minn., Kimberly Rando of Crawfordsville, Ind., Marcy (Mark) Schreiner of Eveleth, Minn.; grandchildren, Cole and Elka Sowada, Caden and Sophie Slavich; step-grandchildren and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clinton and Mabel; brother, Ray; and step-son, Darrell Long.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Eveleth Elks Lodge 1161, Eveleth from 2.—5 p.m. Memorials are preferred.
Arrangements were entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth. To sign the guestbook online, please go to www.cron-sheehy.com
To plant a tree in memory of Clinton Barfknecht as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.