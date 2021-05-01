Clifford Raymond Tuuri, 92, died on Oct. 19, 2020.

A funeral service for Clifford will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 4, at Resurrection Church in Eveleth.

Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church.

Internment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery on Thursday, May 6.

