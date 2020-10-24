Clifford Raymond Tuuri, 92, a lifelong resident of Eveleth, died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 unexpectedly in his home.
He was born Aug. 30, 1928 in Hibbing, the son of Emil and Hulda (Hakala) Tuuri, was a graduate of Eveleth High School and the Minnesota School of Business. Cliff married Patricia Nemanick on Aug. 7, 1954 in Eveleth and served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was employed by Tini Mechanical and Virginia Plumbing and Heating prior to working as a Farmers Insurance Agent for many years. Cliff was a member of Resurrection Church, the Eveleth Lion’s Club, and the Knights of Columbus. He served on the city Council, participated in the Deluxe Round Table coffee group, and sang with the Eveleth Choralaires. He liked to hunt, fish, spend time at the cabin on Lake Vermilion, chop firewood, and hone his fine carpentry skills in his workshop.
Cliff is survived by his wife, Pat Tuuri; children: Kevin (Angela) Tuuri of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, Tim (Tina) Tuuri of White Bear Lake, Mary Derby of Walla Walla, Wash., Janice (Joe) Maple of Minneapolis, and Jennifer (Jim) Saybolt of Minneapolis; grandchildren: Alex (Christy) Tuuri, Jason (Sarah) Tuuri, Alison Tuuri, Juliet (Connor) Zareski, Simon (Taela) Derby, Ryan Tuuri, Frankie Maple, Faye Saybolt and Lucinda Saybolt; great-granddaughters: Abigail Zareski and Josephine Tuuri; extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Mark Tuuri; and brother, Kenneth Tuuri.
Graveside services will be held at a later date in Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com
