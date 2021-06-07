Clifford Norman Orcutt, 83, of Crosby, Mn. died June 4, 2021, from a short battle with cancer. He passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family.
Cliff was born Aug. 6, 1937, in Brainerd, Minn., to Leo Russell and Marjorie Ada (Ridlon) Orcutt. He married his teenage sweetheart, Laura Jane Lamphere on Nov., 10, 1956, in Crosby. They were blessed with five children, 14 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren.
One of Cliff’s first jobs as a young boy was as a supply runner for the miners at Hanna Coal and Ore in Crosby, Minn. Cliff would later become a production truck driver at Reserve Mining Company in Babbitt, Minn. where he worked until the mine closed. Cliff and his wife, Jane, relocated to their hometown of Crosby where he worked as a semi-truck driver at Portage Sand and Gravel in Deerwood and later at Bauerly Brothers located in St. Cloud.
Cliff retired three different times before he settled into retirement life. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, gardener and gourmet cook. Cliff enjoyed socializing and was known for his storytelling. Cliff was a member in good standing at The Woodtick Inn, The Bridge and the Town Tavern. But most of all, Cliff loved his family and looked forward to having them visit.
Cliff is survived by his children, Kevin (Sally) Orcutt of Babbitt, Kathy (Karl) Littler of Babbitt, Norma (John Luke) Orcutt of St. Cloud, Brian (Rabecca) Orcutt of Babbitt, Pat (Nancy) Orcutt of Babbitt; his 14 grandchildren: Kate (Doug) Vanvickle, Mariah (Antonio) Templos, Mallory Reichensperger, Matthew (Rebekah) Littler, Heather (Justin) Jenness, Kyle Orcutt, Jozey (Krystle) Orcutt, Brittney Tuura, Chelsey Orcutt, Samantha (Brody) Orcutt, Eddy (Ashley) Orcutt, Tiarra Orcutt, Tristen Tuura, Jake Luke; 27 great- grandchildren; Taylor, Denisse, Madi, Leo, Caleb, Brayden, Luis, Hanna, Ronan, Sofia, Kyla, Addi, Amelia, Charlotte, Alexis, Kolton, Lincoln, Izzik, Maci, Olivia, Liliana, Paisley, Carmella, Sonora, Kyler, Hayden , Leona; his brothers, Willy Banister of Emily, Minn., Tim (Diane) Hummel, of Ironton, Minn., Gene ( Ginny) Hummel of Embarrass, Minn., Jim(Eva) Orcutt of The Villages, Fla., Phillip Orcutt of Benton, Ill., James (Linda) Wakefield of Aitken, Minn.; his only sister, Helen (Dan) Bean of Mulkeytown, Ill. his fiancé, Marge Horner of Deerwood, Minn., as well as extended family and friends.
Cliff was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jane; his granddaughter, Jessica Littler; grandson, Adam Luke; his brothers, Kenneth Orcutt, Dwayne Banister, David Banister and Mike Hummel.
Visitation will be Saturday, June 12, at Koop Funeral Home in Crosby from 5-7 p.m.
A Celebration of Life Service will also be held at Koop Funeral Home on Sunday, June 13, at 2 p.m. with visitation at 1 p.m.
Burial will be at the Lakewood Cemetery in Deerwood, Minn., and will be followed by a reception at the Ironton Legion.
