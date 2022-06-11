Clifford Morgan Jones, 89, died unexpectedly on May 18, 2022, at Providence Alaska Medical Center.
He was born on Oct. 16, 1932, in Kelly Lake, Minn., to James and Clare Jones, the youngest of 5 children. Cliff attended Hibbing High school, graduating in 1951. He served in the Korean war, and married his wife Claudine Marie Stenseth in 1955.
Cliff graduated with an electrical engineering degree from the University of Minnesota, in 1960. He joined General Electric in Schenectady, N.Y. He would eventually earn 19 United States patents during his tenure at GE.
Cliff helped design and build one of the world's first LED signs, used at the 1964-65 New York World's Fair. He also invented one of the earliest television remote controls, a touch sensitive lamp, and early electronic clock.
Cliff transferred to Waynesboro, Va., in 1965 to become manager of engineering at the Waynesboro GE plant. He also enjoyed a hobby farm near Waynesboro, where he relaxed raising vegetables and cows, farming hay, and tinkering on old automobiles.
In 1979, Cliff and his family relocated to Thousand Oaks, Calif., where he became Vice President of Engineering at DataProducts of Woodland Hills, retiring in 1988.
Cliff’s wife Claudine passed away in 2004, after 49 beautiful years together. He then married Linda Wycho of Westlake Village, California. They had 17 loving years together in Thousand Oaks, California, Riverside, California, and Angier, North Carolina.
Cliff was a favorite of his elderly community in Riverside. He would tirelessly do repairs and upgrades to help the residents. Cliff loved the challenge of repairing autos and electronics. He was also an avid camper, enjoyed traveling, and a devoted husband and father.
He is survived by his wife, Linda of Angier, N.C.; four children: Dr. Douglas Jones of Fort Worth, Texas, Fr. Steven Jones of Salem, S.D., Laurie Jeanne Jones of Eugene, Ore., and Carl (Katiuska) Jones of San Clemente, Calif.; his brother, Robert Jones of Virginia, Minn.; numerous nieces and nephews, seven grandchildren, and one great grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Claudine; sisters, Audrey and Jeanne; and an infant sister, Virgene Rose.
While he will be sorely missed by family and friends, we are all so very grateful to have been touched by such a caring father, grandfather, and husband, and a man of great faith in Jesus Christ.
A viewing and wake was held on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 4 PM, at Pierce Bros Funeral Home in Westlake Village, CA. The funeral Mass was Wednesday, June 1, 2022, 10:30 AM, at St Paschal Baylon Catholic Church in Thousand Oaks, CA. Burial followed at Assumption Cemetery, Simi Valley.
