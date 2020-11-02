Clifford Emil Wichern, 79, of Babbitt, Minn., passed away on Oct. 26, 2020, after an 8 1/2 year battle with cancer.
Cliff was born on Dec. 18th, 1940, in Ada, Minn. After graduation, Cliff went into the Navy where he proudly served his country for four years.
In 1962, Cliff met Jean (Aho), and they wed on Aug. 24, 1963. Together they had three children, Terrie Lyn, Travis John and Tanaya LeMarie. Cliff worked as a Union Commercial Roofer traveling from Babbitt to the Twin Cities weekly. He eventually retired in 2007.
Cliff was a force of nature, determined to provide for his family and give them the life he felt they deserved. His family meant more to him than anything else in the world, something he often mentioned. He was very proud of his family and always tried his best to support them. He was well known for his sense of humor and quick wit. He was a man among men.
Cliff was passionate about his grandchildren. He enjoyed ice fishing, hunting, running sled dogs, wood working, and his chickens. He was well known for his caramels, fudge, jerky, salsa and wine which he enjoyed sharing with others. Anyone who knew Cliff knew that he was the most loving husband, father, and grandfather a family could ask for.
Cliff is survived by his wife, Jean, of 57 years; sister, Marlys Jacobson, Coon Rapids, Minn.; daughter, Terrie (John) Goedderz, Babbitt, Minn.; son, Travis (Kerri) Wichern, Hastings, Minn.; daughter, Tanaya (Cory) Wills, Babbitt; grandchildren: Mathew, Jordan and Colten Goedderz, Joselyn (Tyler) Rhein, Kailyn and Jacob Wichern, Bradley and Brielle Wills; great-grandchildren, Juniper Goedderz and Iris Goedderz; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather; sister, Deloris; twin grandsons, Trevor John and Travis Benjamin.
No services will be held per Cliff’s request. Cliff would say…GO TRUMP!!
