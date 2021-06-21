Clifford (Cliff) John Vosburg, of Ham Lake, Minn., passed away tragically on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. He was 49.
He was born on Dec. 31, 1971, in Grand Forks, N.D., the son of Mark and Jaqi Vosburg.
Cliff grew up in Hibbing and graduated from Hibbing High School in 1990. He attended school in Staples, Minn., for a machinist and then moved to the Twin Cities. Cliff worked for General Electric in Algeria before changing careers and working in the construction industry. He began working in the construction industry in the late 90’s and has been a successful business owner for several years since.
Cliff had a personality that was one of a kind and never needed a last name attached. If you met him once, you always remembered him. I would guess every person reading this who knew him, has at the very least one “Cliff story” that makes them laugh! His children were the center of his world and could depend on him for anything and everything. There will be a big hole that nothing or no one will ever be able to fill for them. There wasn’t much that didn’t draw his attention and get him veering off in another direction other than the one he was heading. And if you were on the side of the road when he drove by, you could be sure he would be the first one to stop and help and not accept anything in return. He would always say he was earning points back. He was never alone in his truck, there was always up to three little dogs riding with him! Anyone who knew him, knew that his dogs went to work and everywhere with him. He loved the outdoors and spending time up at the hunting land near Cloquet. Politics could get him talking (or complaining) for hours, and he wasn’t afraid to tell you exactly what he thought without any beating around the bush or sugar coating. His infectious character, personality and laugh will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife, Corinne (Doberstein); children, Blakke of Hibbing, Niko and Olivia of Ham Lake; parents, Mark and Jaqi Vosburg of Hibbing; sister, Misha Vosburg; and nephew, Kona of Maui; in-laws, Ray and Marge Doberstein of Hibbing; as well as four grandchildren.
He is predeceased by paternal grandparents, Louis and Vicki Schaefbauer, and maternal grandparents, Walter and Bertha Wood, all of Hibbing.
A private service will be held.
Open visitation will be held at 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, at Mattson Funeral Home in Forest Lake, Minn.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish can donate to Northwoods Humane Society in Cliff’s name.
