Clifford A. Nelson, 75, of Chisholm, died Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing, Minn., after a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s complicated by Lewy Body Dementia.
He was born Sept. 6, 1945, in Hibbing, to Carl and Lorraine (Mills) Nelson. Clifford lived in Poole Location near Hibbing, Keewatin, and Duluth before finally making Chisholm his home. He worked as a Shop Supervisor for St. Louis County, retiring in 2004. Clifford was united in marriage on Oct. 12, 1974, to Sonja Mae Larsen.
Clifford is survived by his wife, Sonja; children, Phillip (Joline) Nelson, Aaron (Jaime Templin) Nelson, Amanda Nelson; nine grandchildren: Paige, Ashley and Austin Nelson, Justin and Dylan Walker, Thomas and Autumn Walters, Sophia Nelson, Marley Burrowes; one great grandchild, Winter Perkins; two sisters, Jean (Butch) Friyckman, Judy Pasch; nieces and nephews, and special in-laws.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Due to current events, services will be at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm. To sign the guest book online and leave a memorial message please visit: www.ruppfuneralhome.com.
