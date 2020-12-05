Cleo Marguerite Dombrowski, 83, a longtime Eveleth area resident, died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 in the compassionate care of her loving family.
She was born Oct. 16, 1937, in Virginia, the daughter of Frank Lawrence and Pearl Marguerite (Peckles) Moorefield. Cleo married Edward John Dombrowski on April 26, 1958 in Gilbert. She was a homemaker and was employed as a bartender at Boondocks. Cleo enjoyed ceramics, playing cards, travelling, visiting, and loved time spent with family and friends. She also enjoyed dabbling as a clairvoyant.
Cleo is survived by children, Cindy Dombrowski of Mesa, Ariz., Dale (Christine) Dombrowski of Narragansett R.I., Terry (Todd) Grantham of Hutter, and Brian Dombrowski of Embarrass; siblings, Bill (Norma Jean) Moorefield of Mesa, Ariz., and Lois Thompson of Farmington Minn.; grandchildren, Christopher (Marissa) Mast, Brandon (Melanie) Grotberg, Nathaniel Grotberg, Trisha (Marcus) Sanders, Amber (Brandon) Blank, Ashley (Darren) Prout, Tanya Mast, Tyler Majerle, Kaylee (Adam) Christensen, Jerrid (Sara) Dombrowski, and Joshua Dombrowski; Numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward; sons, Jimmy Dombrowski and Gary Dombrowski; and brothers, Art, Ken and Larry Moorefield.
Graveside services will be held at a later date in the Eveleth Cemetery.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
