Memorial Mass for Cleo M. LaVoie, 97, formerly of Palo, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church – Holy Rosary Parish in Aurora with Fr. Kristoffer McKusky celebrating.

A visitation will be held one hour prior to Mass at the church.

Interment will be at the Calvary Cemetery in Virginia.

A coffee ‘an will be immediately served following the service. Due to the COVID 19 delta variant, Cleo’s family kindly request that all attendees wear face coverings.

Cleo died peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at The Waterview Pines in Virginia.

Arrangements are by the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.

