Cleo M. LaVoie, 97, formerly of Palo, died peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at The Waterview Pines in Virginia.
She was born on June 7, 1924, the only child, to Eli and Rose (Borek) Masonick in Virginia. She grew up in Virginia and attended Marquette Catholic Elementary School and later Roosevelt High School, graduating from the Class of 1942. Cleo furthered her education at Virginia Junior College, earning an associate degree in home economics. She worked various jobs around Virginia including the Maco Theatre ticket window, as a sewing machine operator at The Arrow Company shirt factory, and as a cashier at the Beddow Music Co. record store. Edward Bice LaVoie of Eveleth walked into the record shop and asked Cleo out for their first date, beginning a courtship that led to their marriage on June 5, 1948. The couple raised a family first on Ely Lake before moving to Palo on Twin Lakes in 1969. Cleo was a devoted mother, grandmother and homemaker. She enjoyed reading, keeping a daily journal, sewing, gardening, taking long walks in nature, and living independently in her small house tucked in the woods. She cherished owning both dogs and cats, but had a special affinity for the latter.
Cleo was inspired by the teachings of Jesus and was an active member of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Aurora where she taught religious education and assisted with the mailing of the parish weekly bulletin.
Survivors include her children: Andrew (Sheila) LaVoie of Lakeland, Jayme (Kim) LaVoie of Leesburg, Ohio, ZoeAnn LaVoie of Chisholm and Matthew LaVoie of St. Paul; daughters-in-law: Gloria LaVoie of Palo and Patti LaVoie Carlucci of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; seven grandchildren: Alecia Epps, Emily (Rory) Johnson, Jodi (Christopher) VonVille, Jenna LaVoie, Blake LaVoie, Jeremy LaVoie and Jessica LaVoie; granddaughter-in-law, Jotina LaVoie; four great-grandchildren: Stephanie LaVoie, Eli LaVoie-Guite, Ellabrie and Amaleah VonVille; a sister-in-law, Peggy Maloney; as well as numerous nieces and nephews from Edward’s family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward; two sons, Daniel and Richard LaVoie; a grandson, Nathaniel LaVoie; many special brothers and sisters-in-law; and her parents.
Cleo’s family wishes to thank the staff at The Waterview Pines and Essentia Health Hospice for the loving care Cleo received. The family also appreciates the many kindhearted staff members at Aurora CareFree Assisted Living where she resided for over five years.
Memorial Mass for Cleo will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church – Holy Rosary Parish in Aurora with Fr. Kristoffer McKusky celebrating.
A visitation will be held one hour prior to Mass at the church.
Interment will be at the Calvary Cemetery in Virginia.
Arrangements are by the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
