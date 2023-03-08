Cleo Lucille (Bittner) McGinnis
Cleo Lucille (Bittner) McGinnis, 93, of Hoyt Lakes, Minn. passed away peacefully in her home on March 2nd, 2023 in the arms of her loved ones.
Cleo, daughter of Charles and Cecilia (Simon) Bittner, was born near Staples on March 1st, 1930. Shortly thereafter, the family moved to Pettibone, N.D. They lived there until the sudden death of her father when she was 7 years old; then returned to Staples where she attended school and graduated from Staples High School.
On June 12th, 1952, she was united in marriage to Harold Larson and they resided on their farm near Browerville, Minn. They became the parents to four children: Garold, Deanna, Karen and Richard. She and her children owned and operated Wahoo Valley Trading Post near Staples for several years. After selling Wahoo Valley, she was employed at United Hospital and Home in Staples.
In 1982, she moved to Aurora, Minn. She met and eventually married Francis “Ole” McGinnis in 1990. She made her home in Hoyt Lakes until her passing—one day after her 93rd birthday.
Cleo was a devoted member of the Faith Lutheran Church where she served as Financial Secretary, Church Council and Treasurer of the Women’s Board. She was a member of TOPS/KOPS group #0702, The VFW and American Legion Auxiliaries, Steelworker’s Auxiliary #4108, and the former Moose Club. All while selling Avon for roughly 25 years.
Cleo had many hobbies including sewing and crocheting, but her favorite hobby was gardening. She would spend hours tending to her plants and garden. She spent her last two summers on her deck patio, basking in the sun and watering her many plants. She enjoyed a challenging game of cribbage with her friends and loved spending time on her computer; surfing through facebook and racking up an astonishing 33,000 games of solitaire.
She is survived by her children: son Garold Larson of Browerville, Minn.; his children Robert, Chris, Justin and Dan Larson of Staples. Daughter, Deanna Elifrits of Staples and her children; Jessica Wilson of Ironton and Bret Elifits of Staples. Daughter, Karen Pulju of Hoyt Lakes and her children; Chelsea Pulju of Mankato and Cody Pulju of Hoyt Lakes. Step-children Laurie and Kevin. Many nieces, nephews, great grandchildren and her adopted kitty companion, Boomer.
Cleo was preceded in death by her son Rick (1986), two sisters and their husbands; Lavonne “Bonnie Boo”; and Floyd ”Bub” Wilson and Delores “Dutchie” and John “Red” Frikken, husband Francis McGinnis, daughter-in- law Carol, father of her children; Harold Larson, good friend Bob Olson and her beloved pets, Bitsey and Misses Peepers.
Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 17, 2023, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hoyt Lakes, Minn., officiated by Pastor Chuck Barnes. Friends may gather one hour prior at the church.
lnurnment will be on a later date at Evergreen Cemetery in Staples.
Arrangements by Ziemer- Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
