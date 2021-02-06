Claudia H. Sprengel

Claudia H. (Thompson) Sprengel, 78, of Virginia, died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at her home surrounded by family.
She was born Dec. 16, 1942, in Omaha, Neb., to Robert and Jane (Olsen) Thompson. Claudia owned and operated her own bookkeeping business for over twenty years. She was still serving three active clients, Joan Cotton at Mirabella Realty, Mitch Grossman at Earthly Orchids and Dr. and Mrs. Bodokan until the time of her death. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed quilting.
Survivors include her children: Dorene (Bruce) Dobberstein of Parker Dam, Calif., and Erin (Walter) Haglund of Eveleth; daughter-in-law, Carol Wehrli; step-children, Joe Sprengel of Paso Robles, Calif., and Julie (Terry) Hamlin of Hibbing; grandchildren: Nick (Liz) Wehrli of Yokosuka, Japan, Tony (Keshia) Kotula of Peoria, Ariz., Rob Kotula of Hibbing, Alek Haglund of Rutland, Vt., Andrew Haglund of Virginia, Adam Haglund of Eveleth and AJ Haglund of Eveleth; 13 great-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; siblings, Joan (Roger) Givens of Sun Valley, Ariz., and Jim (Ronnette) Thompson of Riverdale, Utah.
She was preceded in death by her son, David Wehrli; husband, Jerry Sprengel; and her parents, Robert and Jane Thompson.
A Memorial Service for Claudia will be held in the Summer of 2021 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hibbing and a Celebration of Life will be held January 2022 at Black Meadows Landing in Parker Dam, Calif.
Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.
